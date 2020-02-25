Teen shot, critically injured in Morgan Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded after he was shot Monday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.He was walking about 6:48 p.m. when two male suspects approached him in the 11300 block of South Aberdeen Avenue, pulled out a gun and shot him in the abdomen and shoulder, Chicago police said.The teen was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.Area South detectives are investigating.