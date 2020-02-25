Teen shot, critically injured in Morgan Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded after he was shot Monday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

He was walking about 6:48 p.m. when two male suspects approached him in the 11300 block of South Aberdeen Avenue, pulled out a gun and shot him in the abdomen and shoulder, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkchicago shootingteen shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News