Concealed-carry license holder killed during Bridgeport robbery, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a shooting during a robbery Monday in Bridgeport on the South Side, police said.

About 6:30 p.m., the 33-year-old was shot in the chest during "the commission of a robbery" in the 3000 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man, who had a concealed-carry license, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't commented on the death.

Area One detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
