Malcolm X nursing student killed, 4 critically injured in Avalon Park shooting; police looking for 3 gunmen

Jaya Beemon Courtesy of family

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting Avalon Park Tuesday.The shooting happened in a food store near 79th and Avalon around 5:30 p.m.Police said three males walked up, looked into the store, and all three opened fire."After firing almost 20 rounds into the store, the three suspects entered a vehicle and fled," said CPD Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck.An 18-year-old woman was struck in the neck and killed, police said. Her family identified her as Jaya Beemon, and said she was a nursing student at Malcolm X College.Her family said she was just shopping at the store at the time she was shot.Beemon's body was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where a scuffle ensued between police and her family. Her family said they were not allowed to view her body at the hospital. Her mother was arrested. There's no word if any charges have been filed.Police said another 18-year-old woman was struck in the back and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.A 63-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where his condition is stable, according to police.A 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm, chest and ankle and a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, and both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where their conditions are stable, police said."I was there looking inside the store," a witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said. "It was some people laying on the floor of the store."The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear."We need to step it up as a community and do what we gotta do," said crisis responder Andrew Holmes. "We can't keep finger-pointing. But the key is the surveillance footage around here.""It was sad. It was sad," said the witness. "Totally unnecessary, unnecessary. It was some cowardly stuff."An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing. Police said detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the scene.Police said the shooters left in a white-colored vehicle. Witnesses said it may have been a Chrysler 300.