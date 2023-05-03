Grant Park street closures in effect Wednesday for resurfacing ahead of NASCAR race

Street closures are in effect in Grant Park for resurfacing ahead of the Chicago NASCAR race this summer.

Crews have shut down part of Columbus Drive between Jackson and Balbo for street resurfacing until 6 p.m.

The NASCAR race will take place July 1-2. The proposed course will take drivers onto major city roads like Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, taking them along Lake Michigan and around Grant Park.

The race will lead to more street closures starting in June.

Full list of closures:

- Sunday, June 25 - Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Closure of Jackson between Michigan and Columbus and closure of Columbus between Jackson and Roosevelt

- Monday, June 26 - Beginning at 6 a.m.: Closure of Congress Plaza Drive and lane closures on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive

- Tuesday, June 27 - Beginning at 6 a.m.: Curb lane closure on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Balbo Drive and Roosevelt for track barrier installation.

- Wednesday, June 28 - Beginning at 10 p.m.: Curb lane closure on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Balbo and Roosevelt for track barrier installation.

- Thursday, June 29 - Beginning at 8 p.m.: Closure of northbound Michigan between Balbo and Jackson and traffic lane closure of southbound Michigan between Balbo and Jackson

- Thursday, June 29 - Beginning at 10 p.m.: Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Monroe Drive and McFetridge and closure of Roosevelt between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive

- Friday, June 30 - Beginning at 5 p.m.: Closure of southbound Michigan between Balbo and Jackson

