Baby girl, rescued calf pose for Chick-fil-A-themed photoshoot

MULBERRY, Fla. -- A baby girl and rescue calf's Chick-fil-A-inspired photoshoot is melting the hearts of fast food lovers everywhere.

Florida-based photographer Tori Walker said she likes to offer fun and unique photoshoots, and in 2019, she began collaborating with her friend Marissa Denson, who rescues and bottle feeds calves. The pair started hosting photoshoots where children can pose with a calf, and that's how they met 11-month-old Braelyn Roberts.

Braelyn's parents thought the calf resembled Chick-fil-A's mascot -- a cow set on getting people to "Eat Mor Chikin" -- and asked if they could incorporate fast food restaurant-themed props into their photoshoot.

"Of course I said yes, and the pictures turned out absolutely adorable! The calf was so sweet and gentle, and Braelyn was extremely photogenic, which made for a perfect session," Walker said.

The photos show both baby and calf in cow-print bows. In some, Braelyn is munching on French fries, and in others, the duo is cuddling.



"She is the funniest baby," mom Tyler Roberts of Alturas, Florida, told "Good Morning America." "She is so shy at first. If she doesn't know you, she will just stare you down and once she warms up she is such a giggle box."

The photos gained viral attention, with more than 40,000 shares on Walker's Facebook page as of Friday. Walker said she hopes her photos can bring a little bit of joy into people's lives during these unprecedented times.
