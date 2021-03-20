East Garfield Park shooting: Child, 10, among 3 critically injured, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year-old child is among three people injured in a shooting on the city's West Side, Chicago fire officials said Friday evening.The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. near Albany Avenue and Lake Street in East Garfield Park, according to officials.A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said a 10-year-old and two adults were shot. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.No further details about the victims or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately available.