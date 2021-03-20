East Garfield Park shooting: Child, 10, among 3 critically injured, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year-old child is among three people injured in a shooting on the city's West Side, Chicago fire officials said Friday evening.
The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. near Albany Avenue and Lake Street in East Garfield Park, according to officials.
A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said a 10-year-old and two adults were shot. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No further details about the victims or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
