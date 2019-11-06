Child, 12, sexually abused inside Lakeview coffee shop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old child was sexually abused inside a Lakeview coffee shop on Monday, Chicago police said in an alert.The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. in the 3000-block of North Clark Street. Police said the child was sitting down when a man kept asking for a hug and then made inappropriate contact with the victim.Police said the man was wearing a White Sox baseball cap and Canada Goose jacket with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and referred to himself as "Jackson." He is described by police as 20-24 years old, 5'8"-6; tall and 130-150 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (312) 492-3810.