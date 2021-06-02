Joliet shooting: Child, 2, dies after suffering self-inflicted gunshot wound

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

A small child has been injured after suffering a self-inflicting gunshot wound Wednesday, Joliet police said.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A two-year-old child in Joliet has died after suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday, police said.

Police are investigating at the scene in the 200-block of South Eastern Avenue.



Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates

