Child abduction alert issued for boy, 3, last seen with babysitter in West Loop

Nicole Carver (left) and Ashby Moore. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a child abduction alert for a 3-year-old boy last seen with his babysitter in the West Loop Thursday morning.

Ashby Moore, 3, was last seen with his babysitter, Nicole Carver, in the 900-block of West Washington Boulevard at about 6:48 a.m., police said. Carver may be traveling in a 2015 Chevy Sonic with Illinois License Plate AZ9784.

Moore is described as a 3 foot, 1 inch tall, 40 pound African-American boy with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white Tommy Hilfiger gym shoes, black sweatpants with a green stripes, gray T-shirt with tiger on front, gray hooded sweatshirt, black jacket with green stripes on sleeves.

Carver, 36, is described by police as a 5 foot, 9 inch, 145 pounds white woman with brown eyes and brown hair with a blonde streak on one side. She has a bottom lip that is pierced and a tattoo of a dagger on the right side of her face.

Carver is known to frequent the 24th, 15th and 11th districts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8266.
