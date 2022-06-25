child abuse

4-year-old Chatham girl dies of 'multiple injuries' from child abuse, Cook County ME says

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A 4-year-old girl died of injuries from child abuse Friday evening in Chatham on the South Side, officials said.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the 7900 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Officers responded after Cashawnna Love was brought to Comers Children's Hospital in critical condition, Chicago police said. Love was pronounced dead at 11:36 p.m., the medical examiner's office said.

RELATED: Chicago shooting: 5-month-old girl shot in head, killed while sitting in back of car ID'd by ME

An autopsy released Saturday found Love died of "multiple injuries" from child abuse and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not released any additional information on the case.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamchild abusechild killed
CHILD ABUSE
'This is all this child knew': Girl rescued during prostitution sting
Downers Grove gym coach charged with making child porn
Stepfather guilty after restaurant employee asks boy if he needs help
California couple tortured young nieces, nephews: police
TOP STORIES
3 shot, 1 killed at WeatherTech warehouse, police say
Hearing set for teen accused of killing, sexually assaulting girl, 10
5-month-old girl shot in head, killed in Chicago ID'd by ME
Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
Leaders concerned about effectiveness of cameras in Chicago parks: BGA
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Abortion rights supporters fill the streets of cities nationwide
Show More
Thousands march through Chicago for abortion rights
Stacey Baca announces decision to leave ABC7
Man found fatally shot on South Side, Chicago police say
8 shot, baby among 3 killed in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Chicago Weather: AM showers, evening storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News