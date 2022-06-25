4-year-old Chatham girl dies of 'multiple injuries' from child abuse, Cook County ME says

CHICAGO -- A 4-year-old girl died of injuries from child abuse Friday evening in Chatham on the South Side, officials said.The incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the 7900 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.Officers responded after Cashawnna Love was brought to Comers Children's Hospital in critical condition, Chicago police said. Love was pronounced dead at 11:36 p.m., the medical examiner's office said.An autopsy released Saturday found Love died of "multiple injuries" from child abuse and her death was ruled a homicide.Police have not released any additional information on the case.