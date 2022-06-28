child abuse

Girl, 4, who died from child abuse suffered severe burns on her feet: Chicago police say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO -- A 4-year-old girl who died from child abuse had suffered severe burns on her feet, and there were signs of old injuries as well as new ones, police said Monday.

Cashawnna Love was brought to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition from a home in Chatham around 11 a.m. Friday, according to police.

She was pronounced dead about 12 hours later, at 11:36 p.m., the medical examiner's office said. An autopsy found Love died of injuries from child abuse and her death was ruled a homicide.

RELATED: Chicago shooting: 5-month-old girl shot in head, killed while sitting in back of car ID'd by ME

Officers initially responded to a call of a child with a nosebleed when they met paramedics at Comer, police said. They noted Cashawnna had old and fresh wounds, in addition to "severe" burns on her foot, according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

Brown said there have been no arrests or charges.

Cashawnna was the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services prior to her death, agency officials said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamchild abusechild killed
CHILD ABUSE
Girl, 4, dies of 'multiple injuries' from child abuse in Chatham
'This is all this child knew': Girl rescued during prostitution sting
Downers Grove gym coach charged with making child porn
Stepfather guilty after restaurant employee asks boy if he needs help
TOP STORIES
Large Lakeview crowd dances on cars, bus; CPD car window smashed
Illinois Primary Election: Meet the candidates
Actress Mary Mara dies at 61 after drowning in river: police
2022 Election Day: GOP candidates for governor crisscross IL for votes
Wall collapses on northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive
At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio
WeatherTech shooting victim was planning wedding, family says
Show More
Jan. 6 panel to hold surprise hearing, present new evidence
Aurora announces illegal fireworks crackdown, with fines up to $1K
West Humboldt Park fire death toll rises to 3 after 2 more kids die
3 arrested after carjacking, crash in Streeterville
Chicago Weather: Warmer Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News