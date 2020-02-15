Child accidentally shoots boy, girl inside Bronzeville home, hours after Lawndale sibling shooting, Chicago police say

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- An 8-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were accidentally shot by another child Friday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The boy, whose age was not specified, found a gun and was playing with it about 10:20 p.m. inside the home in the 4700-block of South Forrestville Avenue when he shot the other two children, according to Chicago police. All three kids are related.

The 8-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and hand while the girl was grazed on her arm, police said. They were both taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Police said it was unclear where the gun came from or who it belongs to.

The shooting came hours after an 11-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the neck by his 7-year-old sister in Lawndale on the West Side.

RELATED: Boy, 11, shot by 7-year-old sister in North Lawndale, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 7-year-old girl shot her 11-year-old brother in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood Friday night. It appears the shooting was accidental.



Police said the two children "gained access" to a gun in a home. The girl was handling the gun when it went off.

The 11-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition.

It is not clear if anyone else was in the home at the time of the shooting.

No charges have been filed early Saturday as Area Central detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
