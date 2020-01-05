5 hospitalized including child after Portage Park crash, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 10 people including a child were involved in a crash Saturday night in Portage Park on the Northwest Side, Chicago Fire Department said.

According to Chicago Fire, ambulances were called around 8:20 p.m. to West Warwick Avenue and North Austin Avenue for a two vehicle crash.

Three people were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, the fire department said.

One was in fair-to-serious condition and another was in good-to-fair condition. A child was hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition, fire said.

Two other people were taken to Community First Hospital in good-to-fair condition, fire said.

Five other people involved in the crash declined medical attention.
