Girl, 6, and woman wounded in shooting during family gathering inside Berwyn home

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A 6-year-old girl and an adult female are recovering after being shot in west suburban Berwyn.
Officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of Wenonah at around 1:35 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Berwyn Police Department.
The girl was shot in her left foot and the woman sustained a gunshot to her ankle, police said.
Both were in the basement of the home for a small family gathering when unknown offenders fired three to five gunshots through home's glass block windows, police said.
According to police, the child is a Chicago resident and the woman lives at the home.
Family members who live at the house are refusing to cooperate and are providing very little details surrounding the shooting, police said.
