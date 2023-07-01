Girl, 5, dies after being pulled from pool at White Water Canyon Water Park in Tinley Park

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A five-year-old girl drowned at a water park in southwest suburban Tinley Park Friday.

Village officials said the girl was pulled from a pool at White Water Canyon Water Park Friday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. She was pulled out by lifeguards but it is unclear how long she was in the water before they did so.

The lifeguards performed CPR and used an AED on her until first responders arrived. She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

The water park will be closed Saturday. It is operated by the Tinley Park Park District.

The village released a statement saying in part, "Our thoughts are with the individual's family and loved ones."