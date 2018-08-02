Child escapes car moments before alleged thief drives off

PAVNI MITTAL
A 7-year-old girl in Detroit was captured on video barely escaping from her mother's minivan just moments before an alleged thief jumped inside and sped off.

The little girl was waiting inside the parked car at a Detroit gas station as her mother paid for gas inside when the alleged carjacker broke in, the Detroit Police told ABC's Detroit-based affiliate WXYZ-TV.

The gas station's surveillance video showed the girl escaping out of the minivan's sliding door just as the alleged thief was driving off in the vehicle.

Gas station clerk Iyad Mohmad told WXYZ-TV that the girl ran inside the store as her mother and another customer tried to chase after the alleged thief who made off with the 2004 Pontiac Montana.

"She [the little girl] was smart though. She was very, very, very smart," he told WXYZ-TV. "[I] called the police and told her [that] her mom would be back and I will take care of you."

Mohmad, who did not respond to ABC News' request for comment, told WXYZ-TV he figured the mother thought the child was still in the minivan because she then left and returned with other family members. They were relieved that the girl was in the store the whole time, he added.

"She [the mother] thanked me for that. It was an amazing moment to see her daughter back," he said.

The mother was not named in the WXYZ report.

According to the affiliate, police are still searching for the suspect. Detroit police did not respond Wednesday to a call seeking comment.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march to begin Thursday afternoon
Lollapalooza set to begin in Grant Park
Man attacked in front of Art Institute
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
Police: Man grabs 19-year-old in Austin, tries to sexually assault her
Police investigate possible Mollie Tibbetts sighting
Police: Man shot in West Chatham may not have been intended target
Teen with autism shares sweet moment with store worker
Show More
Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald's
2-year-old boy dies, woman injured after 5 dogs attack
Pope Francis calls death penalty 'inadmissible'
Aeromexico plane crash: At least 16 from Chicago area among survivors
A bullet strikes home for 14-year-old North Lawndale twins
More News