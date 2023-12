A boy, 9, is in critical condition after he fell from a window on Jonquil Terrace in Rogers Park, Chicago police said.

Child fell from third floor apartment building, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he fell from a window in Rogers Park on the North Side, Chicago police said.

He fell around 2 a.m. from the third floor of an apartment building in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace. He was taken to St. Francis hospital in Evanston, police said.

Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident.

