Child found alone in West Side alley

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was found alone in an alley Saturday in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said someone found the child wandering alone in an alley near 19th Street and Sawyer Avenue around 4 a.m.

The child, who appears to be about 2-years-old, was only wearing a diaper and a T-shirt, police said.

The child was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and appears to be in good condition.

Police are still searching the child's family.
