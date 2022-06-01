child death

Unidentified boy laid to rest in Indiana after child found dead in suitcase

EMBED <>More Videos

Police reveal cause of death of boy found in suitcase

SALEM, Ind. -- A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana was laid to rest Wednesday following a memorial service in which a police chaplain called the unidentified child an "unknown angel."

The video featured is from a previous report.

Mourners gathered at the Weathers Funeral Home in Salem, Indiana, for Wednesday morning's service. The child's gray casket was topped by a floral arrangement and stuffed animals.

Todd Murphy, the chaplain for the Washington County Sheriff's Office, said donations from local residents and businesses paid for the funeral. The child remains unidentified more than a month and a half after his body was discovered by a mushroom hunter in Washington County.

RELATED: Child found in suitcase in southern Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, police say

"We're not here today to answer these questions, even if we could. We're here to mourn," Murphy told mourners who filled a room for the service.

"This unknown angel has been adopted and beloved by the Washington County community, so Angel is what we will call him for the service today," he added.

The boy was later buried at a cemetery in Salem, a city about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Louisville, Kentucky, with a gravestone marker bearing the image of an angel and an inscription that reads: "In loving memory of a beloved little boy known but to God."

His body was found on April 16 inside a hard suitcase emblazoned with a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back. Investigators believe the child, who was Black, was about 5 years old and had died within the previous week.

SEE ALSO | Police working to identify boy found in suitcase in heavily wooded part of Indiana

Investigators have checked a national database for missing children but have found no match, Indiana State Police said.

An autopsy found that the boy died from an electrolyte imbalance most likely due to gastroenteritis, or vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration, state police said.

Police have created a special tip line for people to share information about the child, 1-888-437-6432.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianachild deathchild killedfuneralpolicebody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
Texas DPS says teacher closed propped-open door before attack
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
Global toll of mysterious hepatitis in children rises to 650 cases
'Is it worth my kid?' Parents of TX school shooting victim speak out
TOP STORIES
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
11 guns recovered, 13 arrests at North Avenue Beach Memorial Day party
Both pilots allegedly fall asleep on flight from NYC to Rome
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting President Reagan
Jamie Dimon warns an economic 'hurricane' is on the way
Sheryl Sandberg, longtime No. 2 exec at Facebook, steps down
Bison gores, tosses 25-year-old woman at Yellowstone
Show More
Illinois reports 4,347 new COVID cases, 22 deaths
'We sprung into action': Good Samaritan pulled 3 from water in FL
Mother sues after zip line harness rope tangles around her neck
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, cooler Wednesday
Texas DPS says teacher closed propped-open door before attack
More TOP STORIES News