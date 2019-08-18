8-year-old found unresponsive in South Chicago home: police

CHICAGO -- An 8-year-old child was found unresponsive Sunday at their home in South Chicago, according to Chicago police.

Officers conducted a well-being check about 6:10 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue and found the child unresponsive, police said. The child was rushed to Trinity Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives did not immediately have reason to suspect foul play, police said, though an investigation into the death is ongoing.

A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said he was not immediately aware of any DCFS responses to the residence where the child was found.

No further details were provided.
