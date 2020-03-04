Texas police are looking for the person who drove with a child hanging onto the window

LAREDO, TX (WLS) -- Police in Texas are trying to identify the person driving a truck with a child riding outside on the running board.

The incident was caught on camera, and police are hoping to identify the driver.

The video shows the child hanging onto the window and standing on the running board as the truck is moving.

The truck is in a parking lot in the video and heads toward the street as the video ends.

Laredo police are hoping others who witnessed the incident will come forward with information.
