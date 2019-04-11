Child hit by car while getting off school bus in Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

Child reportedly struck in South Loop area

HOUSTON, Texas -- A child was hit by a car that went around a stopped school bus, according to Houston police.

The accident was reported as a major crash on Hearth Drive in southwest Houston just after 3 p.m.

Officers say a woman drove around the bus as it was unloading, disregarding the flashing red lights, and hitting a child in the middle of the intersection.

"If you're out there driving, please obey what the lights say," said Officer Mark Leatherwood with the Houston Police. "Stop. Don't go around them. This accident could have been avoided."

HISD issued the following statement: "One of our students at Longfellow Elementary School was struck and injured by a car that passed a stopped school bus this afternoon. The student was taken immediately to the hospital by paramedics. Police are investigating. We want to remind all drivers to please obey the laws about stopping when school buses are loading and unloading children and please obey school zone speed limits."

WATCH: Deputies bust a dozen drivers blowing past stopped school bus as children get off
EMBED More News Videos

Watch deputies catch drivers who blew past a stopped school bus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasschool bus accidentchild injuredpedestrian struckschool busu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man charged in stabbing of teenage siblings in Sleepy Hollow
Metra BNSF service disrupted by Union Station signal problems
5-month-old waiting for lifesaving liver transplant dies
CPD welcomes Star Wars Celebration to town with fun video
Missing hikers found alive after 5 days
CTA Blue Line service resumes after train derails between O'Hare, Rosemont; 1 injured
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange arrested at Ecuador embassy
Show More
Umpire gets booed for throwing bat away from Bat Dog
Bicyclists robbed on Lakefront Trail on South Side
2 charged after crashing stolen car on South Side
LISTEN: Camera on Durham bridge caught sound of explosion
One of America's smallest babies heads home from hospital
More TOP STORIES News