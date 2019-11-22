Child critically injured after being struck by vehicle in South Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in South Chicago Thursday, police said.Chicago police said a child was hit by a vehicle at around 6:20 p.m. in the 8300 block of S. Exchange Ave.The child was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Chicago police said.No other details are known at this time, a police spokeswoman said.