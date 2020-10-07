Girl, 2, hurt after falling into Joliet pool remains in critical condition

(Shutterstock)

JOLIET, Ill. -- A 2-year-old girl was in critical condition after falling into a residential pool Tuesday evening while she and her family visited friends in suburban Joliet.

The girl walked onto a deck and fell into the pool about 6:20 p.m., Joliet police said in a statement.

The homeowner found her in the pool and pulled her out unconscious, police said.

The family performed CPR until paramedics arrived at the home in the 1800 block of Great Falls Drive.

She was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition, and then flown to Comer Children's Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

