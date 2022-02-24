Child found dead in freezer in Las Vegas; mother's boyfriend charged with murder, kidnapping

LAS VEGAS (WLS) -- A Nevada man has been charged with the murder of a 4-year-old who was found dead in a freezer,reports.Brandon Toseland appeared before a Las Vegas judge Wednesday on a murder and multiple kidnapping charges.Officials believe he killed his girlfriend's son, whose body was found inside of a freezer in a Las Vegas home Tuesday.Authorities went to the home after the victim's mother gave her daughter a note to give to her school.The note said the mother was being held against her will and she believed her son was dead.Investigators suspect the child died in Early December. Toseland is set to appear in court again on February 28.He is being held without bail.