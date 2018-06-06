Child injured after car crashes into Mundelein daycare

One child was hurt after an SUV crashed into a Mundelein daycare Wednesday.The car was driven by a Vernon Hills father, 37, who had just dropped off his child. According to officials, the SUV jumped the curb, crashed through a window, and traveled about 15 feet into the building on the 2000 block of Lake Street.Employees of KI Martial Arts After School said the crash occurred at approximately 8:15 a.m., as parents were dropping their children off for the day.Three children were in the vehicle at the time of the accident but were unhurt.The injured child was a girl between 4 and 5 years old. Officials said she suffered minor injuries was alert and talking to paramedics before they were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center.The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. It is unclear if he will be cited for the accident, but he is not in custody and no charges have been filed.Police are reviewing video from security cameras around the facility. Officials said the investigation remains active.The crash site has been boarded up and daycare employees are cleaning up the damage. The facility remains open and the children have been moved to a different part of the building.