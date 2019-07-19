Midlothian carnival ride accident injures child, officials say

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A child was injured in an accident at a small carnival in south suburban Midlothian Thursday evening, fire officials said.Fire officials said two rides collided at the Parish Carnival at 147th Street and Karlov, causing the accident. The child was an innocent bystander.The child was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No details about the victim, including age or gender, have been released.The exact circumstances of the accident, which rides were involved and what caused them to collide were also not immediately clear.