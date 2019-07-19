Midlothian carnival ride accident injures child, officials say

Via Heather Marie on Facebook

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A child was injured in an accident at a small carnival in south suburban Midlothian Thursday evening, fire officials said.

Fire officials said two rides collided at the Parish Carnival at 147th Street and Karlov, causing the accident. The child was an innocent bystander.

The child was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No details about the victim, including age or gender, have been released.

The exact circumstances of the accident, which rides were involved and what caused them to collide were also not immediately clear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midlothianchild injuredcarnival
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman critically injured after throat slashed near DePaul
Police board votes to fire officers accused of making false statements in Laquan McDonald shooting
False alarm sparks panic over potential active shooter in Chicago's Loop
Border patrol detains 3 American children for several hours at O'Hare Airport
Chicago area braces for dangerous heat
2 men charged in death of woman struck, killed on LSD not guilty
Police seize 14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms in California
Show More
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Mother, daughter charged in baby's death
Brendt Christensen sentenced to life in prison for murder of U of I Chinese scholar
Edgewater cafe provides jobs for unemployed Chicago youth
Lincoln Park Zoo's new gorillas named; honor conservation efforts
Willowbrook community, politicians outraged over plan to reopen Sterigenics facility
More TOP STORIES News