Wheeling middle school teacher faces multiple child porn charges in northwest suburbs

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A northwest suburban middle school teacher is off the job after he was charged with having and distributing child pornography.

Police arrested 45-year-old Scott Pollack Friday at his home in Lake in the Hills. Pollack was a teacher and wrestling coach at Holmes Middle School in Wheeling, but has been suspended.

He faces nine counts of disseminating child pornography, one count of possession and one count of unlawful video recording. If convicted, Pollack faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 54 years in prison, Attorney General Kwame Raoul said.

"Child pornography exploits the victims each time one of these reprehensible images is viewed or shared," Raoul said. "My office is committed to stopping the creation and spread of these horrendous images and will continue to partner with local law enforcement to help protect our children."

District officials said it does not appear any students were involved.

Officials are encouraging residents who may have additional information to submit a tip to the Wheeling Police Department by calling 847-459-2632.

Pollack was next due in court Saturday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wheelinglake in the hillsmchenry countycook countywrestlingchild pornographyteacher
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News