Child rescued from water at Rainbow Beach on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was rescued from Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach on Chicago's South Side Tuesday evening, officials from the Chicago Fire Department said.

Chicago fire officials said the child was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital after being pulled from the water. The child is in critical condition, according to officials.

No details about what happened in the water or the circumstances of the rescue have been released. Officials also haven't released any details about the child, their age or gender.
