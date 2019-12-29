Child injured in accidental shooting at Oak Forest gun range, city officials say

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A child was shot in the abdomen at a gun range in south suburban Oak Forest on Saturday, city officials said.

A firearm was accidentally discharged at Eagle Sports Range and a bullet ricocheted, striking the child, the city said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the gun range's showroom where the child was accompanying his father Saturday afternoon, according to the statement.

The child's injury is not life threatening.

Oak Forest police are still investigating the incident.

No other details are known at this time.
