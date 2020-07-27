Infant critically wounded in shooting Monday morning on Bishop Ford Expressway

CHICAGO -- An infant was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning on the Bishop Ford Expressway on the South Side.

The child was shot while in the back seat of a northbound car on I-94 at 105rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver heard a single gunshot at 11:15 a.m., and then noticed the infant was injured, state police said.

The child, shot in the temple, was driven to Roseland Hospital, Chicago police said. The child was in the process of being transferred to a trauma center.

Children appear to be falling victim to gun violence in increasing numbers in 2020.

At least 14 children under 18 years old have died in Chicago from gun violence since June 20, according to records kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. Four of them were 10 years old or younger.

