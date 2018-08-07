Child struck by train in Portage, Indiana

A child was struck by a train Tuesday morning in northwest Indiana.Police in Portage, Ind., issued a public safety alert on the department's Facebook page around 10:15 a.m.In the alert, Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said the child was hit on CSX railroad tracks. Willowcreek Road and Portage Avenue are blocked by the train.The Porter County coroner was called to the scene. Police have not yet released further details.An investigation is underway. Drivers should avoid the area. Williams said it is unclear when the train will begin moving again.ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.