Child struck by train in Portage, Indiana

Two children were struck by a train Tuesday morning in Portage, Indiana.

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) --
A child was struck by a train Tuesday morning in northwest Indiana.

Police in Portage, Ind., issued a public safety alert on the department's Facebook page around 10:15 a.m.

In the alert, Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said the child was hit on CSX railroad tracks. Willowcreek Road and Portage Avenue are blocked by the train.

The Porter County coroner was called to the scene. Police have not yet released further details.

An investigation is underway. Drivers should avoid the area. Williams said it is unclear when the train will begin moving again.

