child injured

7-year-old critically hurt after struck by SUV in Humboldt Park, fire officials say

CHICAGO -- A 7-year-old boy was critically hurt in a crash Thursday evening in Humboldt Park.

The child was struck by an SUV at high rate of speed near the intersection of Iowa Street and Hamlin Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.



He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical but "stable" condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police have not yet released information on the incident but are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkchildren hit by carpedestrian struckchild injuredpedestrian injured
CHILD INJURED
Video shows driver fleeing traffic stop, injuring 3
Boy, 7, injured, dog killed after hit by SUV in Beach Park
Girl, 7, critically injured in South Side hit-and-run: police
Boy, 2, welcomed home after suffering brain damage from near-drowning
TOP STORIES
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
Berwyn man charged after parents found dead in Uptown apartment
Alleged NY attacker's Uptown neighbor says he was 'mean and scary guy'
14-year-old boy shot in head, killed on West Side: CPD
Beloved Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley calls last game
Chicago animal shelters near 'catastrophic' overpopulation levels
How Title IX continues to change the game for women in sports
Show More
Missing Gary woman's death ruled an accident by coroner
Girl, 17, dies days after shooting near Chicago State University
Illinois reports 3,340 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Jonathan Jackson endorsed by Rep. 'Chuy' Garcia for congressional seat
Why are Black people are more likely to die while pregnant?
More TOP STORIES News