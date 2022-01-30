Kids missing from Gage Park; Chicago police asking for tips on whereabout of siblings, 12 and 14

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for two siblings reported missing from Gage Park on the Southwest Side.Luis Cruz, 12, and his sister Valentina Cruz, 14, were last seen Friday leaving their home in the 5200-block of South Talman Avenue, Chicago police said.Luis was wearing a green jacket and black shorts, police said. He is 4-foot-11 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.Valentina was wearing a pink and white jacket and black leggings, according to police. She is 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.Anyone with information is asked to call Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.