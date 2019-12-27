Children rescued from fire in 3-story North Lawndale apartment building

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people, including children, had to be rescued from a fire in a three-story North Lawndale apartment building Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 4 a.m. in the 1200-block of South Central Park Avenue and there was heavy fire in the second floor and spreading to the third floor.

One neighbor told ABC7 that multiple kids and teens jumped from the third floor window down to the balcony of the second floor before being rescued. Fire officials said between six to eight people were rescued using a ladder.

No one was injured in the fire. Eighteen people, including ten children, have been displaced by the fire and a warming bus arrived on the scene for them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonorth lawndaleapartment firechicago fire department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Surveillance images released of suspect in Harvey home invasion, fatal shooting
Chicago stepper Jannice Robertson killed in Orland Hills crash
Former JROTC instructor accused of sexually assaulting student multiple times
Funeral to be held Friday for boy, 4, killed in Gary shooting
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, slightly cooler Friday
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Show More
Mother, child attempting to rescue dog rescued from pond in Deer Park
Aurora man who built more than 27K crosses to honor gun violence victims retires
'Peloton husband' gives his girlfriend exercise bike
Legal weed poses challenge for companies with zero tolerance policies
NYPD locates juvenile for questioning in Tessa Majors murder
More TOP STORIES News