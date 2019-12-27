Children rescued from fire in 3-story North Lawndale apartment building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people, including children, had to be rescued from a fire in a three-story North Lawndale apartment building Friday morning.Firefighters responded to the fire at about 4 a.m. in the 1200-block of South Central Park Avenue and there was heavy fire in the second floor and spreading to the third floor.One neighbor told ABC7 that multiple kids and teens jumped from the third floor window down to the balcony of the second floor before being rescued. Fire officials said between six to eight people were rescued using a ladder.No one was injured in the fire. Eighteen people, including ten children, have been displaced by the fire and a warming bus arrived on the scene for them.The cause of the fire is under investigation.