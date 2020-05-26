4 critically injured after minivan crashes into wall on Chinatown feeder ramp

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were critically injured in a single-car crash on the Chinatown feeder ramp to the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday morning.

Authorities said they received a call about the crash at about 9 a.m. as a car went into a wall.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

Two men and two women were inside of the minivan. All four were transported to hospitals in critical condition, authorities said.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochinatowncrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD addresses stay-at-home order enforcement after video shows scuffle with crowd
49 shot, 10 fatally in deadliest Chicago Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in over 1 month
Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck
Woman arrested after posting racist flyers targeting minorities in Calif.
Ozarks bar owner blames youth after crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, a few storms Tuesday
Mayor Lightfoot to make announcement on city's contact tracing efforts
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
Surveillance image of SUV released after woman killed in South Loop hit-and-run crash
More TOP STORIES News