CHICAGO -- A woman was killed and a gunman among two others wounded in a shootout Friday night in Chinatown.
A man and another gunman were shooting at each other in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue about 10:50 p.m. when gunfire struck the man and two other women, Chicago police said.
SEE ALSO | 4 hurt, 1 seriously, in West Garfield Park shooting
A 24-year-old woman was struck in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died due to her injuries, officials said.
A second woman, 42, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her hand, police said. She was listed in good condition.
One of the gunmen, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition, authorities said.
RELATED | Man charged after Chicago police officer injured in Near West Side shooting 'ambush attempt': CPD
The man, who was in police custody, was exchanging gunfire with another male who fled the scene, according to preliminary information from police.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Woman killed, gunman among 2 wounded in Chinatown shooting, Chicago police say
CHICAGO SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News