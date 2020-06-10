Pilsen drive-in movie theater opens showing 'Star Wars' as its first film

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a new hope for a new business.
Tuesday night marked the premiere of a new drive-in theater in Chicago.
ChiTown Movies is located in the parking lot adjacent to the ChiTown Futbol facility at 2343 S. Throop St. in Pilsen.
The drive-in showed "Star Wars: A New Hope" as its first movie.
ChiTown Movies will show "Star Wars: A New Hope" from Tuesday through June 15, with two shows nightly at 8:50 p.m. and 11:50 p.m.
The drive-in even allows restaurant delivery straight to your car.
Just over 100 cars are allowed in per screening.
ChiMovies costs $33 per car.
