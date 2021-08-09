travel

England hotel features Willy Wonka-inspired room with lickable wallpaper, chocolate-filled bathtub

BOURNEMOUTH, England -- A hotel in England is teaming up with booking website laterooms.com for a Willy Wonka-inspired room, just in time for the 50th anniversary of the beloved film.

The room at the Chocolate Box Hotel in Bournemouth will have lickable wallpaper, chocolate-scented toiletries and even a chocolate bath upgrade.

According to the hotel booking website, the edible chocolate treats in the room can be restocked for free. The chocolate wallpaper will be replaced after each stay due to safety and hygiene protocols.

The room isn't available to book just yet. For more information on booking, click here.
