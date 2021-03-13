chris harrison

Chris Harrison will not host 'The Bachelorette' next season

Chris Harrison will not be back to host the next season of 'The Bachelorette,' according to Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment.

The media companies released a joint statement late Friday night regarding the announcement.

"Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of 'The Bachelorette.' We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within 'The Bachelor' franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

The announcement comes after the television personality stepped aside from his role as host of "The Bachelor" franchise last month after defending a frontrunner on the current season of the show who had come under scrutiny for photos that surfaced from her past on social media.

In a statement posted to Instagram at the time, Harrison said he was "deeply remorseful" and apologized to "the Black community, to the BIPOC community."

In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentthe bachelorettebachelorthe bachelorchris harrisonbachelorette
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRIS HARRISON
'Bachelor' Matt picks his final 2 after Fantasy Suite dates
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
'The Women Tell All' features mean girl apologies, closure with Matt
Emmanuel Acho to host 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose' special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Evanston Township High School
Billions of cicadas may be coming soon to trees near you
Politicians demand change to United Center vaccine procedure
Barstool Sports founder witnesses car theft during Chicago pizza review
Daughter of Chicago's Public Enemy #1 pleads guilty in federal case
Chicago tones down St. Patrick's Day celebrations for 2nd year
Share video with ABC7 as your reunite with loved ones
Show More
Child tax credit can't come soon enough for Chicago families
CVS expanding vaccine appointments in Illinois
4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize
Cheat sheet: What you can do after getting vaccinated
Here's how to fill out your March Madness bracket
More TOP STORIES News