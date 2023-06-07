CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht steps down

Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in New York.

CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht is stepping down, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery said on Wednesday.

In his 13-month tenure, Licht vowed to institute down-the-middle coverage but faced backlash over decisions such as a recent town hall event with former President Donald Trump.

"I have great respect for Chris, personally and professionally," said David Zaslav, president and CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery. "The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it."

"While we know we have work to do as we look to identify a new leader, we have absolute confidence in the team we have in place and will continue to fight for CNN and its world class journalism," Zaslav added.

Warner Bros. Discovery has undertaken "an active search for a replacement," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the business side of CNN will be led by an interim team made up of Amy Entelis, EVP of talent and content development; Virginia Moseley, EVP of editorial; and Eric Sherling, EVP of U.S. programming, as well as David Leavy, chief operating officer, Warner Bros. Discovery said.