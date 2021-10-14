HBCU docuseries produced by NBA star Chris Paul highlights Florida A&M Football

Paul said what stuck out most to him while working on the project was learning about why the student athletes attended an HBCU and getting a chance to see their journeys.
The normal blueprint to get into the NBA or NFL wasn't through HBCUs, but through power conferences.
However, it's different now.
Top recruits can attend HBCUs and not worry about being passed over, thanks to social media.
"The way a lot of these kids have these unbelievable followings now, imagine that exposure they would get, because at the end of the day, the TV channels - they want to see and showcase the stars," Paul said.
The new, eight-episode season will take fans behind-the-scenes of Florida A&M Football, one of the most storied athletic teams at an HBCU, as the Rattlers experience one of the most eagerly anticipated football seasons in school history.
Why Not Us premieres Thursday, October 14.
