Christ Hospital workers hold moment of silence for black lives

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a show a solidarity against racism Friday at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.

Dozens of health care workers took a knee in support of Black Lives Matter.


They gathered in front of the hospital, kneeling for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd. That is the same amount of time a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck before he died.

The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected the African American community, who also comprise a larger share of essential workers who have been on the front lines during the pandemic.
