fitness

Health, fitness coach describes how to use gratitude to stay motivated around holidays 2021

Stephanie Mansour recommends journaling, as well
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

How to use gratitude to stay motivated over the holidays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Health and fitness are always a priority, especially around the busy holiday season.

Stephanie Mansour said keeping in shape and motivated starts with the mind. She's sharing three ways to use gratitude to keep on the right path.

Mansour said start your day by tapping your index finger to your thumb while laying in bed, and saying something you're grateful for, repeat with each finger.

RELATED: Stephanie Mansour of Step it Up with Steph shares weekly workout plan with strength training, yoga poses

Secondly, she recommends going for a walk and thinking of things you're grateful for, and Mansour said to focus on using all of your senses: "Think about the things that really utilize your senses, things you can smell, see, or hear."

Lastly, Mansour said to journal each day, writing down five things you're grateful for.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopfitnessholidaychristmas
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FITNESS
Bollywood dance fitness classes draw fans from around the world
'Fall back' into wellness with healthy food, exercise
Bodybuilder gives back after traumatic brain injury
Fitness routines to help children's long-term development
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News