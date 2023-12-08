Sam's Toy Box: Movin' and groovin' toys

Friday's Toy Box features some of the hottest toys on the market that'll get your kids movin' and groovin!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday's Toy Box features some of the hottest toys on the market that'll get your kids movin' and groovin!

Costco CL Bumper (Flybar)

- 12V Battery Powered XL Bumper Car - perfect for boys, girls, kids, teens, and adults.

- This electric two-seater ride-on has a 12V rechargeable battery (charger included) and holds up to 175 lbs.

- The car is made with a soft rubber bumper that protects walls and furniture.

- It also boasts a durable plastic shell with anti-flat wheels.

-The bumper car comes assembled.

- Kids can attach the bumper, charge/connect the battery, and go!

- Ages: 6+

- MSRP: $299.99

- Available: Costco

Droyd Romper (Droyd)

- Droyd's Romper is an electric tricycle that introduces kids to the fun world of electric-ride ons!

- Built on an all-plastic body, Romper takes the traditional trike and gives it electric power using a 24v lithium-ion battery, a brushed DC motor, and a multicolor light-up LED front wheel.

- As the model for toddlers, certain safety features are included such as a slow-start throttle to avoid the device taking off too quickly, as well as other built-in parental speed controls that can be relied on for an enjoyable and safe experience.

-Ages: 3+

- MSRP: $139

- Available: go-droyd.com, Target

Laser X (NSI International)

- Laser X Revolution is a home laser tag system that lets kids have a laser tag arena in their own backyard.

- Kids can blast opponents up to 300 feet away - inside or out, in darkness or bright sunlight.

- Kids can choose from more than 20 team colors to light up their blasters.

- Blaster beams go through windows and strategically bounce off walls and mirrors to hit opponents, while quick-slide reload keeps the action going.

- Advanced sensors allow an interactive voice "coach" to offer tips and tricks throughout the game.

- All Laser X gear works together.

- Laser X Ultra Micro B2 Double Blasters are equipped for two players with blasters and can blast opponents up to 200 feet away in more than 10 colors.

- Laser X Ultra Long-Double Blasters are equipped for two players and have the longest distance - more than 500 feet! Choose from more than 20 teams colors to light up the blaster and play in darkness or

- Ages: 6+

- MSRP: $19.99-49.99

- Available: Target, getlaserx.com

3-in-1 Skate Trainer (Flybar)

-Kids can learn to skate in 3 easy steps!

- Step 1: Develop a center of gravity by balancing on the roller before stepping onto a board with wheels!

- Step 2: Once kids have side-to-side balance, they can switch to the skateboard trucks and wheels to learn to kick and push.

- Step 3: Add the soft trucks to safely learn ollies and tricks without the wheels moving under you.

- It's one board that delivers three different functions to help turn a beginner into an advanced skater in a matter of time.

- Ages: 6+

- MSRP: $49.99

- Available: Walmart

6-in-1 Tunnel of Fun (VTech)

-From seed to spout, this tunnel keeps little ones engaged and growing through six stages of play.

- Go on an adventure through three feet of soft tunnel; dangling toys encourage and engage crawlers.

- Hook the six sensory toys featuring a mirror and colorful animals that crinkle, rattle and spin throughout the colorful tunnel or put them in the diaper bag for play on the go.

- Sit littles ones next to the zebra to play with the roller ball and light-up piano with clacking beads that introduces animals, numbers and colors through three play modes.

- Requires 3 AA batteries; batteries included for demo purposes only; new batteries recommended for regular use.

- Ages: 0+

- MSRP: $64.99

- Available: Walmart, Amazon, Boscovs

Baby Shark Foot-To-Floor Submarine Ride-On (Dynacraft)

-From seed to spout, this tunnel keeps little ones engaged and growing through six stages of play.

- Go on an adventure through three feet of soft tunnel; dangling toys encourage and engage crawlers.

- Hook the six sensory toys featuring a mirror and colorful animals that crinkle, rattle and spin throughout the colorful tunnel or put them in the diaper bag for play on the go.

-Sit littles ones next to the zebra to play with the roller ball and light-up piano with clacking beads that introduces animals, numbers and colors through three play modes.

- Requires 3 AA batteries; batteries included for demo purposes only; new batteries recommended for regular use.

- Ages: 0+

- MSRP: $64.99

- Available: Walmart, Amazon, Boscovs

For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.