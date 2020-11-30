How to prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season

- Make sure you choose a tree with green needles. If the needles look brown, that means the tree is dry and likely more flammable. Also give the tree a good shake -- if it loses a lot of needles, it's likely too dry. Trees don't burst into flames on their own, but when they are dry, it's a lot easier for them to catch fire.
- Real trees need to be kept moist and watered at all times. Make sure the water isn't too cold, which could shock the tree. Add nutrients to the water, like a fully dissolved tablespoon of sugar, to keep the tree healthy.
- Try using a humidifier to create extra humidity in the room where your tree is located to prevent the tree and its needles from drying out.
- Keep the tree several feet away from any fireplace or other open flames like a candle.
- Check the lights you use to decorate your tree. If they look worn out or have frayed wires or cracked lamps, it's time to get new lights.
- When you're not at home, turn off and unplug your Christmas lights. That also goes for when you're sleeping.
