Where to recycle your Christmas tree for free in Chicago: Lincoln Park and 25 other locations

By Maher Kawash
Where to recycle your Christmas tree for free in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's free Christmas tree recycling program started Saturday, providing an eco-friendly method of disposal.

This is an annual tradition that makes a huge difference down the road when it comes to fighting climate change.

Lincoln Park has just one of 26 locations across the city where the trees will be recycled.

Now until Jan. 22, those trees will be taken and recycled into mulch.

Usually, the trees would be disposed in landfills and release greenhouse gases that hurt the planet.

But the trees turned to mulch will be used to improve city parks.

It's been effective for the city in years past. Last year, more than 22,000 trees were mulched a 25% increase from the previous year.

All ornaments, lights and stands must be taken off before being dropped off.
