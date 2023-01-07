Looking to get rid of a Christmas tree in Chicago? See full list of city's recycling locations

Christmas tree disposal program has turned over 285K trees into mulch

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Recycling your holiday tree diverts trees from the waste stream, and creates mulch for city residents, local parks, and forests.

Chicago has done this since 1990, and it is a huge help to nourish the soul and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Department of Streets and Sanitation and the Chicago Park District organized the program.

Since then, the program has turned more than 285,000 trees into mulch. Nearly 20,000 trees were recycled last year.

Residents can drop off real trees at one of 26 locations throughout the city from Jan. 7-21:

Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.

Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell St.

Forestry Site, 900 E. 103rd St.

Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave.

Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Dr.

Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1369 N. Sacramento Ave.

Jackson Park Fieldhouse Parking Lot, off S. Cornell Ave.

Kennedy Park, 2427 W. 113th St.

Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Lake Meadows Park, 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.

Lincoln Park, Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave. (East Side of Cannon Dr.)

Margate Park, 4921 N. Marine Dr.

Mahalia Jackson Park, 8385 S. Birkhoff Ave.

Marquette Park, 6700 S. Kedzie Ave.

McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd.

Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Norwood Park (Service Yard), 5800 N. Avondale Ave.

Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.

Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Rowan Park, 11546 S. Avenue L

Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen St.

Walsh Park, 1722 N. Ashland Ave.

Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.

Wentworth Park, 5701 S. Narragansett Ave.

West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton Ave.

For more information, call 311 or visit recyclebycity.com/chicago. Only trees are accepted at these sites - no wreaths or garland.

Six locations - Lincoln Park, Margate Park, Mount Greenwood Park, North Park Village, Warren Park and the Forestry site - will have free mulch available for pickup on a limited basis beginning Jan. 10.

All trees must be free of ornaments, tinsel, lights or flocking.

Plastic bags used for transport must be removed before placing trees in the stalls.

