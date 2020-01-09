church fire

Baby Jesus figurine only to survive church fire that put itself out in Carol Stream

By
CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban church says a fire that broke out near the holidays destroyed its Nativity scene, but one figurine was left intact: baby Jesus.

When parishioners at Saint Luke Catholic Church in suburban Carol Stream reflect on the fire, they find comfort in their faith.

The fire broke out sometime between December 29-30, and it was already put out by the time it was discovered.

"Wow, Christmas miracle. There is no reason it should have gone out," said Mary Lou Gabl, a parishioner at Saint Luke.

Saint Luke Catholic Church in suburban Carol Stream hopes to learn Thursday how much it will cost to repair fire damage from over the holidays.



The fire heavily damaged the sanctuary at the church, but it didn't destroy everything.

"In the rubble, where the manger was, they found baby Jesus," Gabl said.

Parishioner Debbie Templin said, "In my eyes, it was a miracle. It was our way of saying, 'Yes we are here. We are not going anywhere.'"

A day later, parishioners gathered for New Year's Eve mass in a makeshift sanctuary in the building. It's also where they now have their Sunday mass.

"We have a big room, which we call Jericho, because there used to be walls and they knocked all the walls down years ago," Gabl said. "That's where we are having our worship space and it's beautiful."

RELATED: Worshippers flock to mysterious crying Virgin Mary icon

Carol Stream Fire District Chief Rob Schultz said the fire has been ruled accidental, but a cause has not been determined.

He said the fire burned out because it likely ran out of oxygen.

"It is not all that common, but it does happen," Schultz said. "I think the odd thing here is that it happened in a big building, such as a church."

The church now has the decades-old baby Jesus figurine in a display case.

"He is our shining light amid the darkness of the fire," Templin said. "It is a message we all need to hear and see."

The repairs will be covered by insurance.

Parishioners hope to return to the sanctuary by June.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carol streamchurch firefirecatholic church
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHURCH FIRE
Fire erupts in Englewood church
Federal hate crime charges filed in black church fires
See inside Notre Dame weeks after fire
No Easter service at Notre Dame Cathedral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News