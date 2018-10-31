Church service held for 3 siblings struck and killed at Rochester, Indiana, school bus stop

The community is struggling to heal in the wake of the tragedy, and some residents said as they entered the church that their city is 'broken.'

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WLS) --
A church service is underway to remember three siblings who were struck and killed Tuesday morning as they crossed the street to their school bus in Rochester, Indiana.

The community is struggling to heal in the wake of the tragedy, and some residents said as they entered the church that their city is "broken."

Indiana State Police said twins 6-year-old Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their older sister 9-year-old Alivia Stahl were crossing the street to board their school bus, which had its lights on and caution arm extended, at about 7:15 a.m. near 4600 N State Road 25 in Rochester in Fulton County when they were struck and killed.

Alyssa Shepherd, 24, is charged with three felony counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus while its arm is extended, causing injury. She told police she saw the bus's lights but did not realize it was a school bus until the children were right in front of her.

Shepherd also told police she had three children in her backseat when the crash happened. She is the children's director at Faith Outreach - A Foursquare Gospel Church nearby in Rochester.

Alivia tried to shield Xzavier and Mason from the Toyota Tacoma speeding toward them, police said.

"All that damage to the front was caused by the children. The impact had to be immense," said neighbor

Monika Manuszak.

An 11-year-old boy, identified by state police as Maverik Low, was taken to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he was undergoing surgery for multiple broken bones and internal injuries, police said. His family said Wednesday he is in stable condition after surgery and asked for privacy as he recovers.

"We would like to thank those who have prayed for our family and the families of those involved in yesterday's tragedy. Maverik is currently in stable condition. Our family is focused on his recovery at this time and requests privacy as we heal together," they said in a statement.

The school district has now moved that bus stop from State Road 25 into Meiser Park, Tippecanoe school officials said.
